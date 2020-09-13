NCB, Mumbai Zone has arrested at least six persons in connection with the ongoing investigations into the drug angle following the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput case, an official said in Mumbai on Sunday.
In the continuing raids from Mumbai to Goa, the NCB teams led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede has arrested one Karamjeet Singh Anand (23).
Banned substances such as marijuana and hash have been recovered from him.
One marijuana supplier, Dywan Anthony Fernandes, along with two others were arrested from Dadar (West), Mumbai. The NCB has recovered half kilo marijuana from them.
Ankush Arenja (29) was nabbed from Powai in the citywide swoops in the past couple of days.
Arenja is described as a receiver of contraband from Karamjeet. He also supplied it to another accused Anuj Keshwani, arrested earlier in the same case.
The NCB has recovered 42g of hash and cash of Rs112,400 (Dh5,618) from Arenja.
The NCB, Goa Sub Zone, has apprehended one Chris Costa in the same case and further investigation in underway, said NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra.
The NCB has also denied speculation in some sections of media that several leading Bollywood personalities are on its radar or are being probed.