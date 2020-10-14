The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at four locations linked to filmmaker Dinesh Vijan in connection with its probe into the money laundering angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The ED source refused to share further details.
However, IANS tried to contact Vijan and a reply from him was awaited.
Vijan debuted with ‘Raabta’ as a film director. Rajput starred along with Kirti Sanon in ‘Raabta’, which was released in 2017. Vijan was also the co-producer of the movie. The film bombed at the box office.
The ED registered a case of money laundering on July 31 on the basis of an FIR filed by the Bihar Police on the complaint of Rajput’s father KK Singh.
In the FIR, Singh had alleged that an amount of Rs150 million was transferred from the Kotak Mahindra Bank account of his son to other bank accounts who had no relations with him. The ED has questioned several people, including Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and father Indrajit.
Rajput was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14.