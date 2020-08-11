These people were present in the flat or reached there after hearing about his death

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty Image Credit: Instagram/rhea_chakraborty

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is zeroing in on five key witnesses in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, who were either present in the flat or reached there after hearing the news of his death before the Mumbai Police.

The people who were present at Rajput’s Bandra flat after the death of the actor were his flatmate Siddharth Pithani, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, house manager Samuel Miranda, his sister Mitu Singh and one other person.

According to top CBI sources related to the probe, the central agency will first record the statement of these five key witnesses who were present at the incident site.

The information about the presence of five persons at the residence of Rajput was disclosed by Mumbai Police in its affidavit to the Supreme Court.

According to the Mumbai Police’s affidavit, the police reached the Bandra flat at 2pm after it received the information about the death of Rajput. And when it arrived at the residence it found Chakraborty, Mitu, Miranda, Pithani and one other person in the flat.

Rhea Chakraborty after being interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate. Image Credit: AFP

The Police had also questioned why the dead body of Rajput was taken down.

The Mumbai Police in its affidavit to the apex court has also informed that it has recorded the statements of 56 persons in connection with the case.

Rhea Chakraborty. Image Credit: IANS

The CBI took over the probe on August 6 evening after a recommendation from the central government on the request of the Bihar government against Chakraborty and her family members, Miranda and Sushant and Chakraborty’s ex-manager Shruti Modi and unknown others.

The Bihar Police has filed a case on the basis of Rajput’s father KK Singh complaint on July 25. On Monday, the CBI recorded the statements of Rajput’s elder sister Rani Singh and father at different locations in Delhi and Faridabad. Rani’s husband OP Singh is the Commissioner of Faridabad Police.

According to CBI sources, the father and sister in their statement to the CBI have claimed that Sushant was murdered and it was not a case of suicide. Besides the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered a case of money laundering against Chakraborty and her family members and has recorded the statement of six persons.