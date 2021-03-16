The Indian Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court in a bid to challenge Rhea Chakraborty’s bail, citing pending drug cases that have been registered against her.
The Bollywood actress, who has been embroiled in legal trouble following the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, last June, has several cases registered against her under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act), according to an IANS update.
A bench is likely to hear the plea on March 18.
Chakraborty has been out on bail since last October following an investigation into a drugs racket that was linked to the suspected suicide of Rajput on June 14. The ‘Jalebi’ actress was one of 20 people arrested, which also included her brother Showik Chakraborty, and spent 28 days in custody before being granted bail.
The brother-sister duo were accused of procuring drugs for consumption by Rajput.
Earlier this month, a 12,000-page charge sheet was filed against Chakraborty and her brother, among others, according to their lawyer Satish Maneshinde, who has accused the NCB of launching a witch-hunt against his clients.
The NCB came into the picture in August 2020 after India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) stumbled on the drugs aspect during its probe into the financial angles surrounding the death of Rajput at his rented duplex in Bandra, Mumbai.
According to an IANS update, also figuring in the charge sheet are two foreigners — actor Arjun Rampal’s South African girlfriend and model Gabriella Demetriades, and her brother Agisilaos Demetriades, besides Kshitij Prasad, a former executive producer with Dharma Productions.