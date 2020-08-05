Rajput’s father’s lawyer says the Mumbai Police is trying to destroy evidence

Rhea Chakraborty Image Credit: Twitter

The Supreme Court on Wednesday denied any interim protection to Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Chakraborty’s counsel contended before Justice Hrishikesh Roy that his client needs interim protection from questioning in the case registered by the Bihar Police.

The judge replied: “We want all parties to hold their hand for the time being. Lawyers are here and I am sure they have all heard you.”

Chakraborty’s plea for interim protection was vehemently opposed by senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Rajput’s father KK Singh.

Citing the quarantining of the Bihar Police officer, sent to assist the team sent earlier, he argued that the entire attempt of the Mumbai Police is to destroy the evidence by disabling the police team from Patna. He also asked the top court for a direction to Mumbai Police to assist Bihar Police till the next date of hearing on the matter.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty Image Credit: Instagram.com/rhea_chakraborty/

Singh, opposing the contention of Chakraborty’s counsel for interim protection, reiterated that evidence is being tampered with and after the Centre has accepted the Bihar government recommendation seeking a CBI probe into the matter, her petition doesn’t even survive.

He contended that Chakraborty’s plea for transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai is also not maintainable, as the case is at investigation stage and not before a court.

After the top court denied interim protection to Chakraborty in the matter, she cannot cite pendency of the transfer plea in the apex court. The top court has also sought response from the governments of Bihar and Maharashtra in the matter.

Vikas Singh also contended that if the CBI were not to take up the matter, then the Bihar Police’s investigation into the case must continue and it should receive cooperation in all respect.