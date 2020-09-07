Sushant Singh Rajput Image Credit: Instagram.com/sushantsinghrajput

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has filed a police complaint against Priyanka Singh, sister of her late boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and others for sharing bogus a medical prescription for the late actor depicting him as an Out Patient person when he was in Mumbai on June 8.

Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde confirmed the news on Monday.

“Rhea Chakraborty has filed a police complaint before the Mumbai Police against Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and others for offences of forgery, NDPS Act and Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines 2020, for having sent a bogus medical prescription depicting SSR as an Out Patient Department person,” said lawyer Maneshinde.

The statement further read: “When he was in Mumbai on 8th June 2020 prescribing schedule drugs, which are listed in Schedule of NDPS Act listed at items 36 and 37 as Psychotropic Substances and Tele Medicines Practice Guidelines 3.7.4 dealing with Prohibited List, which prohibits prescribing of any Narcotic or Psychotropic Substance listed in the NDPS Act. It is a misconduct under 3.7.1.4 of the Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines.”

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty.

The fake prescription allowed her late boyfriend access to anxiety medication that cannot be prescribed electronically, maintains Chakraborty. Rajput was found dead in his home in Bandra on June 14.

"Sushant died within five days after obtaining this unlawful prescription," Chakraborty said in her complaint naming Priyanka Singh and Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for forgery, according to NDTV.

According to reports, Chakraborty tried to prevent Rajput from taking the medication but he told her to leave their house.

"I say that the deceased and I disagreed on this aspect and he insisted that he would only take the medicine his sister was prescribing him. The deceased then proceeded to ask me to leave the house as his other sister Meethu Singh was coming to live with him and would take care of him. It was thus that I came to leave our residence at Mount Blanc, Bandra, and this was also the last time that I saw the deceased alive," the complaint read.

On Monday, September 7, Chakraborty appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the second consecutive day in connection with the ongoing probe into a possible drugs connection in Rajput’s death.