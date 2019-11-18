The film is an adaptation of multiple Oscar-Winning "Forrest Gump" and starred Tom Hanks

He shared his look on Twitter while introducing himself as: "Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha."

The actor looks simple and innocent in a pink and grey check shirt and grey trousers with a powder pink turban. He can also be seen sporting a long beard.

The image currently has 2.7K Retweets and 30.1K Likes.

Aamir's fans couldn't stop themselves from commenting on the actor's look.

One wrote: "300cr on the way. Best of luck laal singh chaddha."

Another said: "Sir Leave No Stone Unturned to make #LaalSinghChaddha a C-L-A-S-S-I-C."

A user called "Laal Singh Chaddha" Aamir's "masterpiece".

The film is an adaptation of "Forrest Gump", Robert Zemeckis' multiple Oscar-winning film which was released in 1994 and starred Tom Hanks with Robin Wright.

The actor will co-produce the Hindi adaptation along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

Apparently, Aamir has lost 20 kilos to play the younger version of his title role of "Laal Singh Chaddha".