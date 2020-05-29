The actress and her husband are currently in the US with their kids

Sunny Leone Image Credit: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone has currently flown away to the US because she feels it is safer there for her and her family amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She has been busy farming, going by her social media posts.

On Instagram, Leone posted a couple of photographs. In one image, she is seen posing in a farm, while in the second picture she is seen standing next to her husband Daniel Weber.

"Went to the farm today with @dirrty99 we are now picking our own veggies straight from Mother Earth! great day!," she captioned the image.

Earlier this month, Leone along with Daniel and their children Nisha, Noah and Asher, flew to the Unites States amid the COVID-19 pandemic because she felt her children would be safer there against this "invisible killer" coronavirus.

Leone took to Instagram, where she posted a photograph of herself along with her three children.

"Happy Mother's Day to all mothers out there. In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat," she wrote alongside the image.