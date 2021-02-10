A bench of the Kerala High Court on February 10 gave relief to Bollywood actor Sunny Leone, and two of her close aides, from being arrested over a complaint filed by an event manager in Kochi in an alleged cheating case.
The court asked the Crime Branch wing of the Kerala Police probing the case not to arrest the trio until they are served notices as per criminal procedures.
Early this month, the Bollywood actress was questioned by the Kerala Police at a private resort where she explained the entire sequence of events and claimed she had done no wrong.
R. Shiyas who conducts events in Kochi had filed a complaint with the Kerala Police that Leone had taken Rs290,000 from him while promising to attend various inaugural functions in the state but had failed to do so.
The complainant said that her manager had taken money in several instalments from 2016 onwards, promising to attend five functions. But the same did not happen and he, subsequently, complained to the police.
According to her, while admitting that her manager had taken the money and she had given dates several times, the event manager could not comply with her dates and, hence the issue arose.
With the relief from the court, Leone and her associates will have to cooperate with the police probe team.