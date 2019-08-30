Star shared shirtless photograph of himself on Instagram as he soaks some London sun

Ranveer Singh rules AsiaVision Awards in Dubai Image Credit: Arshad Ali

London: Bollywood's livewire star Ranveer Singh's latest photograph, in which the shirtless actor is seen soaking some sun, has taken the social media by storm.

Ranveer on Thursday night shared a shirtless photograph of himself on Instagram where he can be seen flaunting his well-chiselled body as he soaks some London sun with a towel over his head and a pair of dark shades.

He captioned the sunkissed image: "Heat wave in the UK".

Ranveer is currently in London to shoot for "'83", a film that will trace India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer will be playing the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev.

The rest of the cast includes Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R. Badree.