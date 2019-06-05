Actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are set to wrap up the Dubai schedule for the forthcoming film, ‘Street Dancer 3D’.

Dhawan on Tuesday posted a photograph of himself along with Kapoor and captioned it: “Last day of the Dubai schedule with an amazing team Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Prabhudheva, Remo D’Souza #StreetDancer3D January 24, 2020.”

‘Street Dance 3D’ is a dance drama being directed by D’souza, who helmed ‘ABCD: Anybody Can Dance’ and ‘ABCD 2’. It is set to hit the screens in January 2020.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. It also stars Nora Fatehi.