In a mark of their wholesome friendship, South Indian superstar Mohanlal and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt spent Diwali together in Dubai.
The ‘Drishyam’ actor took to Instagram on October 5, a day after the Indian festival of lights, to share a picture of his evening with Dutt, along with the caption: “Diwali with Sanju Baba.”
Both the acting stalwarts have been granted the UAE golden visa and are frequent visitors to Dubai.
Last year as well Mohanlal and Dutt spent Diwali together in Dubai. The Malayalam actor was seen in videos and pictures from a Diwali party with Dutt, along with the Bollywood actor’s wife Manyata and their twin children Iqra and Shahraan.
On the work front, Dutt is awaiting the release of his South Indian movie debut ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, directed by Prashanth Neel.
Meanwhile, Mohanlal is gearing up to release his period drama ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’.