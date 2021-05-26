Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who is in Dubai with his family, received a golden visa for the UAE on May 26.
The actor took to his Twitter to inform his fans.
“Honoured to have received a golden visa for the UAE in the presence of Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director of GDFRADUBAI. Thanking him along with the @uaegov for the honour. Also grateful to Mr Hamad Obaidalla, COO of @FlyDubai for his support,” tweeted Dutt along with an image of him holding his passport with the UAE visa stamp on it.
A day earlier, Dutt had congratulated Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, on the birth of his twins.
The General Directorate Of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) has been issuing golden visas to individuals in the field of culture and art.
The golden visa is a 10-year long-term residency permit, first announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in May 2019 for investors and businessman. A year later, the eligibility for the visa was broadened to cover those holding specialised degrees, doctors, scientists and more.
Dutt is a regular visitor to Dubai and recently celebrated Eid with his family in the UAE. The actor is known to post images of them enjoying the city on his social media.