Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban will be in Dubai along with the cast and crew of his latest comedy ‘Bheemente Vazhi’ on December 8 and will treat his fans to surprise visits as the movie is screened in local cinemas.
Boban will be accompanied by actors such as Chemban Vinod, Jinu Joseph, and director Ashraf Hamza. Celebrity couple and producers of the film Ashiq Abu (‘Virus’, ‘Mayanadhi’) and actress Rima Kallingal (‘22 Female Kottayam’) will also be a part of the press junket.
The trailer of ‘Bheemente Vazhi’ indicates that it’s a comedy set in a town where they are hankering for a plot of land to create a route for a vehicle to connect to their arterial roads, but is met with resistance as the land is owned by a cranky but wealthy family. It’s a situational comedy that Malayalam cinema often excels in.
Boban is one of Malayalam cinema’s most versatile actors and has constantly re-invented himself by taking creative risks, while Jose is a stellar character performer.
‘Bheemente Vazhi’ is out in the UAE cinemas on December 9.