Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday wished his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, a happy anniversary.
“Can’t believe it’s been a year already because it feels like it happened just yesterday. Time has truly flown by. Happy anniversary to my best friend and my soulmate. Mine forever,” Kohli tweeted.
Sharma shared her wedding video, where an ecstatic Kohli is seen referring to the actress as his “wife”. He also says that he now feels like a “grown up”.
The ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ star captioned the video: “It’s heaven, when you don’t sense time passing by... It’s heaven, when you marry a good ‘man’.”
The star couple, fondly called “Virushka” by their fans, tied the knot in last year in Tuscany, Italy.