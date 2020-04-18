Actor has started an initiative to feed thousands under his father’s name

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood arrive to attend the Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party in Mumbai Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actor Sonu Sood penned an emotional note on his late father’s birth anniversary, saying he is trying to follow his footsteps in life.

“Happy birthday Dad! This is the 5th year that I have not wished you in person. No words can describe how much I miss u dad,” he began.

“Time is flying but every single day I visit all our memory lanes. You dropping me to school on your scooter and to the day when you dropped me at New Delhi railway station when I began my journey as an engineer. Remember you gave me all the money you had in your pocket and told me that you will manage somehow on your trip back to Moga,” the actor added.

Sood continued: “You were so special dad. Wish I could go back to those times. On your birthday today I am sharing a letter that you wrote to me on my birthday. Today on your birthday I feel happy that the drive that I started on your name ‘Shakti Annadanam’ has been feeding thousands every day. Will try to follow your footsteps till I see you someday. Take care of yourself wherever you are. Will miss u always.”

After offering his Juhu hotel for front line COVID-19 workers, Sood has started a food distribution drive to help the needy during the ongoing lockdown.