Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Image Credit: IANS

Amid reports that Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt plan to get married at the beautiful Lake Como — just like Ranveer Kapoor and Deepika Padukone — Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan on Wednesday rubbished such ‘rumours”.

“It is a totally baseless rumour,” said Razdan.

Various web portals reported that Kapoor and Bhatt are holidaying in Europe amid their busy schedule — Bhatt has three films lined up and Kapoor will start shooting for his upcoming films. They will appear together in the Ayan Mukherji’s directorial venture ‘Brahmastra’.

The couple revealed they were dating last year at the wedding of another Bollywood actress, Sonam Kapoor, who completed a year of her marriage on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, there was a rumour that the actors might get married this year. Razdan had then said, “Look, it is sweet of all their fans to ask everything about them. I am Alia’s mother. I really do not want to talk about my daughter’s personal life. I want her to be happy. And she has my love and blessing on everything she does, beyond that I want her to live her life the way she wants to.”

“As a mother, I do not give her any ‘gyaan’ [knowledge] because my Alia is very sensible as an individual,” she said