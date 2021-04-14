Sonakshi Sinha Image Credit: Supplied

Sonakshi Sinha is often seen raising her voice for causes she believes in, be it donating money for PPE kits or taking a stand against trolling.

The Bollywood actress feels as a celebrity, one can make a big difference if one speaks up for the right things.

“I tie up with causes I strongly believe in and, as celebrities, I feel we can make a difference because we have a voice, and it should be used to make the world a better place. So, if there is any cause that is for the upliftment and development of society, why not?” she said.

Sinha has been doing her bit by posting about the importance of wearing a mask on social media. She says that although last year was slow for Bollywood, she didn’t mind being at home and spending time with her family.

“Personally, it was a blessing to be home, since I do not remember the last time I got such ample time to spend with my family. Over the last few years, I have constantly been working, so I enjoyed this break to the fullest,” she added.

In fact, she adds that she took up a lot of hobbies during this time.

“I also started painting, sketching, and binged-watched TV shows and lots of movies. I think I made the most of it,” she revealed.