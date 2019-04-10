The actress is now shooting for ‘Dabangg 3’, the franchise that began her career

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha at an award function, in Mumbai, Friday, March 29, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI3_30_2019_000019B) Image Credit: PTI

Sonakshi Sinha says her equation with superstar Salman Khan, with whom she starred in her debut film ‘Dabangg’, will never change.

Sinha, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming release ‘Kalank’, has started shooting for Khan-starrer ‘Dabangg 3’.

“I joined the team of ‘Dabangg 3’ and shot for a couple of days in Maheshwar. Now I have come back [to Mumbai] as ‘Kalank’ is releasing and I am promoting the film. I will go back to shooting again.

“Every time I enter the set of ‘Dabangg’, it is a special feeling. I started my journey 10 years ago with that film. It was my debut film opposite Salman Khan. My equation will never change with him no matter how many films I sign and what I achieve as an actress. He helped me to find my calling, I did not even know that I can act and I am an actress now,” said Sinha.

She said it is heartening to work on the project as the crew members are almost the same.

“Only the story has evolved. One of the reasons I am excited about the film is also that I will be working with [director] Prabhudheva again,” she added.