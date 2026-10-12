21-year-old Anupriya Nagar wins Sanjay Dutt’s praise for ‘Hanuman Ansh’
Dubai: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has praised 21-year-old producer Anupriya Nagar for her contribution to the devotional drama Hanuman Ansh, describing her achievement as remarkable and promising to support her future projects.
Dutt shared a photograph with Nagar on Instagram on Monday, October 12, applauding her efforts in helping bring the film to audiences.
“I’ve seen films come and go, and some make history. But what you’ve achieved for Hanuman Ansh at just 21 is truly remarkable,” he wrote.
The actor also credited Nagar’s passion and ability to bring people together for the film’s success.
“It takes passion to turn a small film into something so big, and the way you’ve brought people together, with everyone’s blessings, is outstanding!” he added.
Concluding his message, Dutt wrote: “God bless you, bachcha. I’m so proud of you and will always stand by you in all your projects. Your story has only just begun.”
Released in Indian cinemas on August 7, Hanuman Ansh has emerged as an unexpected box-office success after a modest start.
The film, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, is based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, the spiritual leader popularly known as Maharaj-ji. His followers revere him as an incarnation of Lord Hanuman.
Actor Shobhinaw Satyaa plays the spiritual leader in the film.
According to a report published by Hindustan Times on Monday, the film’s worldwide gross had surpassed Rs4.35 billion (Rs435 crore) by mid-October, following a gradual rise in audience interest after its initial theatrical release—the reported total places it among the major Indian box-office successes of 2026.
Nagar’s involvement in the project began when the production team was looking for funds during post-production.
In an earlier interview with, she explained that she had been studying economics in the UK and had secured a job in Zurich before becoming involved with the film.
Her interest in Neem Karoli Baba’s life and teachings led her to explore ways of introducing his story to a wider audience. After reading the film’s script, she decided to contribute financially and join the production.
Nagar said she invested Rs5 million in the project, which had a budget of slightly more than Rs15 million, according to her account in the interview.
She also explained that her decision to enter the film industry was not part of her original career plans.
The film’s subsequent box-office performance has brought greater attention to the young producer, whose work has now received public recognition from Dutt.