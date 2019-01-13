Ranveer Singh-led ‘Simmba’ — backed by Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions — has become the biggest Bollywood box office earner for all three production houses by collecting Rs3.5 billion globally in 16 days since its release.
According to a statement from Reliance Entertainment, ‘Simmba’ has entered the top 10 Bollywood films of all time in terms of net domestic box office collections.
Released in India on December 28, 2018, the film features Singh as a policeman.
With ‘Simmba’, director Shetty now holds the record of having eight consecutive films enter the Rs1 billion net domestic box office club.
“It feels incredible to see the excitement and fabulous response of the audience for ‘Simmba’ in cinema halls everywhere,” he said. “I am very happy with the appreciation the film is garnering.”
“‘Simmba’ has received great love from critics and audiences alike, globally,” said Shibasish Sarkar from Reliance Entertainment. “We are grateful to our partners, Rohit and Karan Johar, and new ‘superstar’ Ranveer Singh, for creating a hugely entertaining film that has delivered great joy to audiences through the holiday season and beyond.”
Karan Johar said Dharma Productions is proud of ‘Simmba’.
“Rohit Shetty is a mainstream maverick and this has been one of our best associations and looking forward to many more with him and his team. ‘Simmba’ marks the beginning of a solid professional bond between Rohit and me. Personally, he is one of the best guys in the business and a true friend,” he said.
The film, out now in the UAE, also stars Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood, Siddharth Jadhav, Ashutosh Rana and Ajay Devgn.