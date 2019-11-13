The two were last seen together in the 2014 hit ‘Ek Villain’

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh are thrilled about joining forces once again for a film, after their 2014 hit ‘Ek Villain’.

On reuniting with Deshmukh on the big screen, Malhotra: “I was very excited. This is the first time that two actors have come as a ‘jodi’ [pair] but in positive and negative roles. The first time when we came, it was very new for both of us. It was my third film [‘Ek Villain’] and his first time in playing a character with a negative shade. People really liked it. This time, we are back in different avatars. I think we are there to give far more action, entertainment and ‘takrar’ [clash] to the audience, so I was super excited.”

Deshmukh was happy to get an opportunity to play a villain again and “that too with Sidharth because the earlier film was special...I always say that I am playing a three feet tall guy but this is the most larger-than-life character that I have played on screen so that makes it more exciting”.

‘Marjaavaan’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series) and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment).

Heaping praise on the actors, Monisha said: “The two of them... there is such a lovely rhythm that they have with each other which they have brought to the film. There is such a lovely balance of give and take between these two actors and I believe they have really done their finest in ‘Marjaavaan’.”

Directed by Milap Zaveri, ‘Marjaavaan’ also features Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh. It releases in the UAE on November 14.