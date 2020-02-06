Image Credit:

Actor Jitendra Kumar, who will be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming film ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan’, revealed his first encounter with his co-star.

“I met Ayushmann way back in 2009 when I was a student in IIT Kharagpur, he had come to cover a fest on behalf of MTV. The fest was called ‘Springfest’ and we were huge fan of ‘Roadies’, where we all met him and clicked photographs with him,” said Kumar.

“We ended up reaching his room once we found and it was our first year and he was very welcoming towards us. He shared his experiences with us and spoke about his college life with us.”

Directed and written by Hitesh Kewalya, ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ is jointly produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film is set to hit screens on February 21, 2020.