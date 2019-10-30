Actor Shreyas Talpade. Image Credit: IANS

After making his directorial debut with ‘Poster Boys’, actor Shreyas Talpade is once again back to call the shots.

He will direct a movie titled ‘SarCar Ki Seva Mei’, which is based on a true event.

The film will go on floor in the first week of November and it will be shot all over India.

Apart from Shreyas, the film also features Shraddha Jaiswal, Sudhir Pandey, Chetna Pandey, Brijendra Kala and Sushil Singh.

‘SarCar Ki Seva Mei’ is a joint production venture between Hariharan Iyer’s Saish Venture Solutions Pvt Ltd and Raj Bhattacharya’s Aum Sai Raaj Films.

“We really liked the story that came to us through Raj Bhattacharya of Aum Sai Raaj Films. It appealed to us because of Bhattacharya’s genuineness and sincerity and the kind of vision is he has for his story.