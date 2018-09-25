Actress Shraddha Kapoor has started shooting for the biopic on top Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal titled Saina.

Kapoor shared a picture of herself along with filmmaker Amol Gupte and producer Bhushan Kumar holding the film’s clapboard on her Instagram stories.

“Here we go! So excited to embark on this new journey. Need all your wishes,” she wrote.

The actress also shared a letter written by Gupte, which read: “Let this journey be the most memorable for you.”

Kapoor has been reportedly preparing for the film by training under Indian team head coach Pullela Gopichand.