Out in the UAE on August 29, the Bollywood film has a rumoured budget of Rs3.5 billion

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of the multilingual ‘Saaho’, says she is interested in experimenting with her roles and that box-office numbers can never stop her from following her heart.

“Whether it worked at the box office or not, I am always offered different roles that are strong and well edged-out. As an actor I am always looking for something different, looking for a new challenge. I know that not all my films have worked wonders at the box-office, but that has not stopped me from experimenting,” Kapoor says.

The actress, who made her debut with ‘Teen Patti’ in 2010, has left a mark with roles is a singer in ‘Aashiqui 2’, a Kashmiri girl in ‘Haider’, a dancer in ‘ABCD 2’, and a real-life gangster in ‘Haseena Parkar’, among other roles. She has the commercial film ‘Saaho’ coming up, which has been extensively shot in Abu Dhabi, aside from ‘Chhichhore’.

Some of her past films such as ‘Ok Jaanu’ and ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ fared below expectations, but Kapoor’s confidence remains unfazed.

“The fate of a film is not in my hand, so numbers should not stop me from experimenting. When an actor tried avoiding formula in order to experiment, she tends to stumble. However, every time I introspect I feel it is better to go for a script that I like but is risky, than a safe script that I may do half-heartedly,” says the daughter of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor.

Kapoor, however, concedes, she is not altogether oblivious to the cold box-office response to some of her films. “Those box-office results did make me sit down and introspect. I started looking out for a better understanding of how to engage and entertain the audience, which is constantly changing,” she adds.

In ‘Saaho’, directed by Sujeeth, Kapoor will be seen alongside Prabhas, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjerekar, Murli Sharma, and Chunkey Pandey among others.

The film has been shot with IMAX cameras and, given its rumoured budget of Rs3.5 billion, Kapoor admits she is stressed out about how ‘Saaho’ might fare at the box-office.

“This is the first time I have worked in such a big-budget film so I am excited but nervous as well. People have huge expectations ever since the trailer was released, so I am stressed now,” said the actress.