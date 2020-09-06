Reminiscing about fond memories on the sets of comedy-drama ‘Chhichhore’, actress Shraddha Kapoor on Sunday celebrated the one year anniversary of the film ‘in loving memory’ of Sushant Singh Rajput.
Kapoor paid an emotional tribute to the late actor with a video compilation featuring the cast and crew of the film.
The video starts with the song ‘Woh Din’ from the movie playing in the background. It showcases Rajput’s bond with his team members including Kapoor and Varun Sharma and candid moments with the other cast members.
Along with the post, the ‘Stree’ actress wrote: “In loving memory...#1YearOfChhichhore.”
Apart from Rajput and Kapoor, the college drama also starred Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Saharsh Kumar Shukla and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles.
‘Chhichhore’ is full of nostalgia and plays on the themes of friendship and college life.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and had hit the big screens in India on September 6 last year.