It’s based on the curious case of Gumnami Baba

Mumbai: Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee at the special screening of film "Mayurakshi" in Mumbai on Jan 4, 2018. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

The shooting for a film titled ‘Gumnaami’ began in West Bengal’s Asansol on Tuesday. It’s based on the curious case of Gumnami Baba, a man many assumed to be the freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The film is being directed by Indian National Award-winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji with veteran Bengali hero Prosenjit Chatterjee playing the titular role.

Earlier, the director had mentioned that Bollywood singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo would also “be an integral part of ‘Gumnaami’”.

After the film’s announcement, the late leader’s grand-nephew Chandra Kumar Bose had said that it was a “criminal offence” to term Gumnami Baba as Bose in disguise without any evidence.

The film is scheduled to release in October.