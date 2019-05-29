The shooting for a film titled ‘Gumnaami’ began in West Bengal’s Asansol on Tuesday. It’s based on the curious case of Gumnami Baba, a man many assumed to be the freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
The film is being directed by Indian National Award-winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji with veteran Bengali hero Prosenjit Chatterjee playing the titular role.
Earlier, the director had mentioned that Bollywood singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo would also “be an integral part of ‘Gumnaami’”.
After the film’s announcement, the late leader’s grand-nephew Chandra Kumar Bose had said that it was a “criminal offence” to term Gumnami Baba as Bose in disguise without any evidence.
The film is scheduled to release in October.
Although there are several theories about the nationalist leader resurfacing, there have been strong claims by certain quarters that Bose lived incognito as Gumnami Baba or Bhagwanji or Mahakal in Uttar Pradesh’s Faizabad district.