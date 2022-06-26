Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, whose latest release ‘Nikamma’ bombed at the box office, called fame a double-edged sword as she spoke about the perils of being a celebrity.
“Fame is a double-edged sword but you have to appreciate it and the cons are something that you need to take in your stride... It would be the end of your career or stint in the industry if people allow you to eat without bothering you, I would say that would be something that would be worrisome,” Shetty Kundra said, while adding that she was “grateful for all the love and appreciation.”
However, the actress did admit that the constant attention does have its drawbacks. “It does get a little daunting where people don’t know when to draw the line because we are not monkey’s in a zoo, we are here to entertain and I have a heartfelt gratitude for all the love that comes my way.
“But sometimes when you have worked very hard and you try to a take a break with your family and sometimes when you are at the airport and you are holding your two-year-old’s hand and somebody just comes in and wants a selfie.. It is scary sometimes but otherwise it is all the part and parcel of the fame game.”
Shetty Kundra and her family found themselves at the centre of media storm last year when her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, was named as one of the conspirators of a porn scandal whereby being the mastermind behind spreading adult content through mobile apps. Kundra even landed in prison during the investigation, with his Bollywood star wife forced to issue a statement to allow the authorities to continue with their investigation and not subject her family to a trial by media.
Shetty Kundra will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’, a cop action drama web series to release on Amazon Prime Video.