Actress Shraddha Kapoor has commenced shooting after a “debilitating” spell of dengue. She has thanked the film teams she is currently associated with for “understanding and being patient”.
“As I have returned to shoot after a debilitating spell of dengue, I just wanted to share that I feel deep gratitude. My family and loved ones have been my backbone, support and healing energy through this recovery. You all know who you are,” Kapoor tweeted on Monday morning.
The 31-year-old actress says she is the “luckiest girl in the world to have been showered with love, care and compassion, every moment of the way.”
“A big thank you to the film teams that I am currently a part of, for understanding and being patient. Thank you to all my well-wishers and fans for the love and endless support,” she added.
“I was at home for a month and it was very nice to spend precious time with my family whilst recovering. It served as a reminder for how wonderful is to make time for them and for loved ones. It feels like the most important thing in the world... Thank you everyone for all the love. It fuels me to follow my passion. See you at the movies.”
Kapoor was diagnosed with dengue fever while she was shooting for the biopic on badminton champion Saina Nehwal last month.
The Stree actress will be seen playing the badminton champion in the film titled Saina. Directed by Amol Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, the biopic began production last month.
She is currently shooting for Dangal-famed director Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Chhichhore. The film also stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma. It is set to hit the screens in India on August 30 next year.
Details related to the film’s plot are still under wraps.