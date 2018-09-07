A day after Shahid Kapoor became a father for the second time, the actor’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were hacked.

A series of tweets, undersigned by Turkish hacker group Ayyildiz Tim, featured on Kapoor’s official Twitter page. One of the posts condemned the on-screen portrayal of historical figure Alauddin Khilji in the Kapoor-starrer Padmaavat, which saw Ranveer Singh play the Delhi Sultan.

Kapoor later shared an Instagram Story to clarify that his account was hacked.

“My Instagram and Twitter have been hacked. Just got Instagram back, my team working on sorting Twitter. So please know, it’s not me and avoid any interaction,” he stated.

Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput welcomed a baby boy on September 5. The couple received congratulatory messages from friends, fans and family members.

The actor also took a moment to acknowledge the good wishes.

“Hey guys, thank you for the wonderful wishes,” he added.

Kapoor and Rajput were already parents to daughter Misha, who was born in 2016.