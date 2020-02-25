Bollywood star is currently filming a Telugu film remake in which he plays a cricketer

Actor Shahid Kapoor on Tuesday turned a year older, and it’s a working birthday for him. He will spend his special day on the sets of his upcoming film ‘Jersey’.

“The film is very close to my heart and I feel happy and gratified to be working on my birthday especially on the sets of ‘Jersey’,” said Kapoor.

“Wishing him a very happy birthday”, Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor took to Instagram Story and penned a cute post for him.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life,” she wrote alongside an image in which they are seen sharing smiles with each other.

Not only this, Shahid’s brother Ishaan Khatter too wished him on social media. He uploaded a string of images of Shahid on his Instagram handle.

“Mere bade miya. Happy birthday bhaijaan,” Ishaan captioned the images.