Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput on Wednesday became parents again as they welcomed a son at a hospital in Mumbai.

They had their daughter Misha in 2016. The boy was born on Wednesday evening at the Hinduja Hospital, a source said.

Rajput was admitted to the hospital in the evening and her mother Bela Rajput and other family members like Kapoor’s mother Neelima Azim, and his stepbrother and actor Ishan Khatter visited her before the baby’s delivery.

Kapoor and Rajput tied the knot July 6, 2015. Theirs was an arranged match, and they have grown to be one of the most talked about couples of Bollywood.

Earlier this year, Kapoor disclosed the news of Rajput’s second pregnancy via social media on Instagram.

Despite his busy schedule of promoting his upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Kapoor has managed to spend some quality time with Rajput in the past few days.