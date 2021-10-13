Shah Rukh Khan and his wife were spotted leaving Mannat to attend their son’s hearing

Aryan Khan escorted by NCB officials in Mumbai after his arrest at a drug bust Image Credit: ANI

It’s a crucial day for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan as his bail application hearing will be heard today at Mumbai’s special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court after his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

On October 11, Aryan’s bail plea was rejected, with the NCB seeking time to file its reply in the matter.

Aryan Khan with an NCB official

According to a reports, NDPS Court’s Special Judge V.V. Patil has also kept the bail pleas of other accused — Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Satija and Mohak Jaswal — scheduled for today.

Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani, who has been in his team for nine years, has also filed an application to allow her inside the NPDS court hearing today.

Aryan was arrested on October 2nd night after the NCB raided a party aboard a luxury ship and detained him and several others.

Yesterday, it was reported that Khan’s lawyer will now be Amit Desai as opposed to Satish Maneshinde.

This case has captured India’s fascination and attention. Following this scandal, Shah Rukh Khan’s advertisements for a mammoth start-up Byju were also pulled out temporarily.

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Image Credit: Instagram/IamSrk

While NCB claims that Aryan’s custody is an important link to find drug traders and that they have nabbed 20 drug traders operating in Mumbai, Aryan’s lawyers claim they see no merit in their client being in custody.

If Aryan is denied bail today, there’s a possibility of him spending a few more days in Arthur Jail.

The case has also been reduced to a political slugfest with Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress calling the raids a politically motivated ‘hoax’ besides demanding an independent enquiry against the central agency and its officials.

NCB has denied such allegations. Earlier , actors including Hrithik Roshan and Pooja Bhatt stepped forward to support Shah Rukh and his family.