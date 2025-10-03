Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend celebrates passport return with an emotional post
Dubai: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty broke her silence following a significant legal relief — the Bombay High Court's order directing the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to return her passport, after it remained with authorities for nearly five years.
In an emotional Instagram post, Rhea shared a picture of her passport, writing:
"Patience was my only passport for the past 5 years—countless battles. Endless hope. Today, I hold my passport again. Ready for my Chapter 2!"
The court's decision comes after years of legal constraints. One of her earlier bail conditions required that her passport be kept with the NCB and that she obtain permission for any overseas travel. The High Court has now relaxed those restrictions, allowing her to travel abroad under certain conditions, including announcing her itinerary, keeping her phone active, and notifying authorities upon return.
Legal experts note that the court justified its decision by observing Rhea's consistent cooperation with proceedings and prior compliance with bail conditions. The relief is being seen as a key turning point for her professional freedom and personal agency.
For years, the lack of her official travel document hampered Rhea's work opportunities abroad — she had argued it caused financial losses and blocked projects. Now, supporters and well-wishers have flooded her comments with encouragement, marking the move as a symbolic and practical fresh start.
The broader investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's case continues, and Rhea remains bound by other court obligations. But for now, the return of her passport signals a new chapter — one in which she can once more step beyond borders, cautiously but freely.
