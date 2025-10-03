GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
BollyWood

Rhea Chakraborty readies for chapter 2 after her passport return

Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend celebrates passport return with an emotional post

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Rhea Chakraborty readies for chapter 2 after her passport return
Instagram/Rhea Chakraborty

Dubai: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty broke her silence following a significant legal relief — the Bombay High Court's order directing the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to return her passport, after it remained with authorities for nearly five years.

In an emotional Instagram post, Rhea shared a picture of her passport, writing:

"Patience was my only passport for the past 5 years—countless battles. Endless hope. Today, I hold my passport again. Ready for my Chapter 2!"

The court's decision comes after years of legal constraints. One of her earlier bail conditions required that her passport be kept with the NCB and that she obtain permission for any overseas travel. The High Court has now relaxed those restrictions, allowing her to travel abroad under certain conditions, including announcing her itinerary, keeping her phone active, and notifying authorities upon return.

Legal experts note that the court justified its decision by observing Rhea's consistent cooperation with proceedings and prior compliance with bail conditions. The relief is being seen as a key turning point for her professional freedom and personal agency.

For years, the lack of her official travel document hampered Rhea's work opportunities abroad — she had argued it caused financial losses and blocked projects. Now, supporters and well-wishers have flooded her comments with encouragement, marking the move as a symbolic and practical fresh start.

The broader investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's case continues, and Rhea remains bound by other court obligations. But for now, the return of her passport signals a new chapter — one in which she can once more step beyond borders, cautiously but freely.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Roads Authority scrapped, officials face disciplinary action in sweeping accountability drive

Kuwait scraps Roads Authority; officials face trial

1m read
Kuwait’s overall population falls in early 2025

Kuwait’s overall population falls in early 2025

2m read
Sharjah Press Club spotlights media innovation at IGCF

Sharjah Press Club spotlights media innovation at IGCF

3m read
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor stuns on red carpet in Rhea Kapoor design

2m read