Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was arrested following a Narcotics Control Bureau drug bust at a party on a cruise ship, will be produced before a court in Mumbai on October 4.
Aryan, 23, was among the eight people who were detained and interrogated over 22 hours on October 3.
Aryan, Arbaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha were arrested, and according to an official statement by the NCB, the drug bureau was granted one day custody of the trio, who will be produced again before the court today.
According to reports, Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan was spotted leaving to attend her son’s court date.
In their application to the court, the NCB claimed they seized 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas (hashish), 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) and 5 grams of MD. The charges brought against Aryan include purchase, possession and use of banned substances, it added.
Aryan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde, who has earlier represented Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Rhea Chakraborty, demanded bail, claiming that his client had been arrested only on the basis of chat messages.
“Aryan had no ticket, no cabin or seat on board the cruise. He was there because he had been invited. He didn’t even have a boarding pass. Nothing has been found on him. He was arrested on the basis of chat only,” said Shinde to the local press.
The NCB reportedly acted on a tip-off and boarded the luxury ship disguised as passengers.