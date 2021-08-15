Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan is now a college graduate. The young talent, who bears an uncanny resemblance to his famous father, seems to have graduated from the University of Southern California’s School Of Cinematic Arts. He reportedly received his degree in May at a socially-distanced graduation ceremony.
Aryan took to his Instagram wearing his University T-shirt and captioned it: “Forgot about the mandatory graduation post. Better late than never I guess.” As always, he looked sombre.
Aryan rarely appears or posts on his social media. His last post was in September 2019.
According to fan sites, Aryan Khan studied film production and cinema as a part of his graduation course.
Before joining college, he was classmates with Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda at Sevenoaks School in the United Kingdom.