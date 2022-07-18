Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s look from his upcoming Rajkumar Hirani directorial film ‘Dunki’ has leaked online, as the actor shoots for the movie in London.
A picture of the ‘Raees’ actor filming ‘Dunki’ recently surfaced on social media. It shows him in a casual messy look while surrounded by the film’s team.
In the image, which was shared by fan accounts, Khan was seen dressed in a simple checked shirt and black pants, with a bangle on his wrist. The leak has prompted his fanclub even to issue an appeal on behalf of the makers to avoid such leaks.
Media outlets had reported last week that Khan, along with his co-star Taapsee Pannu and Hirani would be flying to London and Europe for a shooting schedule.
He was reportedly spotted at the airport a couple of days back and after fans spotted him filming in London, his picture from the sets went viral on social media.
A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, ‘Dunki’ is penned by Abhijaat Joshi, Kanika Dhillon and Hirani, who will also produce the project with Gauri Khan.
The film went on floors this April, with the next schedule being shot extensively in Punjab.