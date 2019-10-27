Shah Rukh Khan Image Credit: IANS

Shah Rukh Khan’s special episode with American TV show host David Letterman has finally dropped on Netflix, and the star has revealed a lot of interesting details about his life in the show.

From talking about his family to sharing how he achieved success and fulfilled his dreams, Khan got candid in the hourlong conversation on ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman’.

What will come as a shock to many is the Khan’s revelation that he was once arrested and had to spend a few hours in prison.

The actor recalled how he got into a fight with an editor for spreading rumours about him and a co-star.

“I was new [in the film industry], so I used to react to every news item — whatever appeared. And thankfully, there was no social media back then. Just the magazines and stuff. I got very angry and I called up the editor and I said, ‘You wrote this’. He said ‘But listen can you just take it ... it’s just a joke’. So I said, ‘I don’t find it funny’. So I went down to the office and I misbehaved a lot,” Khan recalled, adding that he screamed and threatened to hit people.

He was then arrested.

“I was shooting a film and the cops came. They sat down very sweetly and said ‘we have a few questions to ask you’. I said, ‘do you want me to pack and we can chat in my car?’ Because I always assume anyone who meets me is a fan [laughs]. They said, “no, we want you to come in our car,” Khan said.

They took him to the police station and when he saw the small prison cell, he pleaded with the cops to let him go.

“It was a small little prison. With all, you know, human faeces and ugh ... it was really bad,” he added.

After getting out on bail, he even called the editor and said: “Now I’m in jail, and I’m not scared. Now you be very scared.”

The episode of ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman’, featuring Khan, is now on Netflix.