Filmmaker duo are behind films such as ‘Go Goa Gone’ and ‘Stree’

Shah Rukh Khan. Image Credit: IANS

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been enjoying his break from acting. He has now reportedly signed up Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s big-budget comic-action thriller.

The movie will be directed by Nidimoru and DK who have worked on films such as ‘Go Goa Gone’ and ‘Stree.’

According to Mumbai Mirror, sources close to the development said SRK had loved the script of the movie and has signed the action film, which is likely to go on floors in 2020.

“The film is infused with Raj and DK’s brand of quirky humour. It is a space he hasn’t explored yet,” a source said.

The film will be reportedly produced by the ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ actor himself and will be shot in exotic locations around India and abroad.

As of now, the directors are still finalising the script and will finalise the shoot locations soon.

The untitled film is expected to release in 2021. The report also says that SRK will be seen in another movie which is more in the “feel-good drama zone”.