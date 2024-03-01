Iconic actor Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, sons Aaryan and AbRam, and daughter Suhana Khan have landed in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

The guests are making their way to be part of Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations.

In a video, captured by the paps, King Khan was seen making his exit from the airport in a luxurious car.

Suhana was spotted sitting in the front seat, while SRK sat at the back.

Aaryan, on the other hand, was snapped sitting in another car with his brother AbRam.

Earlier in the day, Pop sensation Rihanna, American singer and songwriter J Brown arrived in Jamnagar for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations.

Not only, J Brown, but multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer, and bassist Adam Blackstone also reached Jamnagar.

On Wednesday, the Ambani family organised 'anna seva' to seek the blessings of the local community for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. After the meal, the attendees enjoyed traditional folk music. Famous Gujarati singer Kirtidan Gadhvi stole the show with his singing.

At Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and other members of the Ambani family, including Radhika Merchant, served traditional Gujarati food to the villagers. Radhika's maternal grandmother and parents - Viren and Shaila Merchant - also took part in the 'anna seva'. Food will be served to about 51,000 local residents, which will continue for the next few days.

Sharing food is an old tradition in the Ambani family. The Ambani family has been serving food on auspicious family occasions. When the country was grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, the Reliance Foundation, under the leadership of Anant Ambani's mother, Nita Ambani, ran a large food distribution programme. Taking forward the family tradition, Anant Ambani has started his pre-wedding functions with 'anna seva'.

The pre-wedding functions are expected to be traditional and grand.

Guests will get to experience the beauty of Indian culture at the pre-wedding festivities. The guests at the occasion will receive traditional scarves made by women artisans from Kachchh and Lalpur in Gujarat.