Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have announced they are expecting their first child soon. The couple, popularly known as DeepVeer, took to Instagram to share the news
According to the post, the baby is due in September 2024.
They shared an e-card, which has balloons, baby onesies, lollipops and booties made on it with pastel colours. The card has “September 2024. Deepika and Ranveer” written on it.
It was on February 20, when speculation about having their first baby went viral on the internet. It was reported that Deepika is in her second trimester.
Ranveer and Deepika have together worked in films such as “Goliyon Ki Raas-Leela: Ram Leela”, “Bajirao Mastani” and “Padmavaat”. It was in 2018, when the two got married in an intimate ceremony in Italy's Lake Como.
They are not the first couple this year to announce the baby boom news.
Varun Dhawan, Richa Chadha are also expecting to enter the parenting phase.