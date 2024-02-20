Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are reportedly expecting their first child, according to reports that have emerged from Indian media.
The actor is said to be in her second trimester, but the couple is yet to make any such announcement or comment about the speculative reports that are doing the rounds in India.
Speculations arose earlier in the day when Padukone was spotted concealing her midriff in a glittering ivory Sabyasachi Mukherjee saree at the 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) red carpet. She graced the event to present an award to filmmaker Jonathan Glazer for his work in the non-English language category.
Padukone and Singh, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy in November 2018 after dating for several years, have always expressed their desire to start a family. Padukone, when previously questioned about her plans for motherhood, affirmed, "Absolutely. Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family."
Padukone was last seen in the action-packed film "Fighter" alongside Hrithik Roshan. Her upcoming projects include "Kalki 2898 AD" and "Singham Again."
She's one of the most bankable actresses in Bollywood today. Singh is equally popular.