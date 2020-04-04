Actor has also donated to various funds and is helping feed thousands of families

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan have offered their four-storey personal office space to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to be utilised as quarantine facility for women, children and the elderly.

This comes at a time when India along with the rest of the world is battling the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Thanking the actor superstar and his wife, BMC shared on social media: “#StrongerTogether We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture! #AnythingForMumbai #NaToCorona.”

Shah Rukh’s decision to donate his office comes just a couple of days after he contributed to the government to aid the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shah Rukh, through his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), has committed to contribute to the PM-Cares Fund. Through his film production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, he will give to the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund.

The superstar has also pledged Personal Protective Equipment for health care providers and workers in Maharashtra and West Bengal.