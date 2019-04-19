The actor says he has taken a break to figure out what he would like to do next

“Unfortunately, ‘Zero’ itself wasn’t received too well back home in India. Maybe I made the wrong film, maybe I did not do the right storytelling so I am a little wary how it will be received here and I hope people here will like it,” Khan was quoted as saying in an interview with China Global Television Network (CGTN).

Khan’s ‘Zero’ has been selected as the closing film of the Beijing International Film Festival 2019. The fest will close on April 20.

The 2018 film features Khan as a dwarf, who is involved in a love triangle with a scientist with cerebral palsy (played by Anushka Sharma) and a famous actress (Katrina Kaif). The actors were lauded for their performances. Despite a strong buzz and an ensemble cast, the film turned out to be a damp squib at the box office.

“When it went wrong, I felt bad. That it got rejected by so many people. When you make a film like that for three years and it goes wrong... you don’t get depressed or anything, but I didn’t want to see it. I am going to see it after three months. Maybe I will be able to figure out when I am away what went wrong with it,” Khan said.

What’s his next project?

“I haven’t decided what I will do next. I thought I will take a few months off and try and work on what I want to do because it’s very important for me to be most excited about it. I have worked for 30 years, I work 16 hours a day, so if it doesn’t excite you in the morning, you should not wake up,” he continued.

“At my stage, when I have worked in over 80 films, have done some satisfactory roles and have made a career out of what I do, I should be like I don’t want to get up and go if it’s not going to be an absolutely, stunning, scintillating and exciting day as an actor. So, right now I don’t have anything that’s stunning, scintillating and exciting, If I will have it, I will start working on it,” he added.

The actor, who owns a production house, feels Indians should have a homegrown superhero.

“Like Iron Man or Batman. Maybe we could do a film about Indian and Chinese superheroes… it will be really nice,” he said, going on to express his interest in acting in a Chinese movie only if he learnt Mandarin.

The actor feels cinema is a modern culture about telling stories and “storytelling and any art form is going to break barriers”.