The Bollywood actor has been on an acting hiatus since the failure of ‘Zero’ in 2018

Shah Rukh Khan Image Credit: AP

Unconfirmed sources state Shah Rukh Khan will return to the big screen in a couple of big-ticket releases over the next few months.

While the announcement of a big project with the superstar in a central role is still awaited, Khan reportedly has special roles in R Madhavan’s debut directorial feature ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ and Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy adventure film ‘Brahmastra’, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Talking about Khan’s role in Madhavan’s film, a source told Mumbai Mirror: “In ‘Rocketry’, he plays a journalist who interviews scientist Nambi Narayanan and takes us through the protagonist’s journey in flashback.”

The film is based on the life of India’s Padma Bhushan recipient, Isro scientist and aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan.

According to the daily, Khan has already shot his portions for the two films last year.

The actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’, which hit theatres in December 2018. The film, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, did not see critical or commercial success.