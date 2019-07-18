The actor and his son Aryan Khan voice Mufasa and Simba in the Hindi ‘Lion King’

The Hindi version of Disney’s upcoming live-action film ‘The Lion King’ will release in the UAE on July 19.

Bollywood’s ‘King Khan’ and his son Aryan Khan have lent their voices for King Mufasa and his son Simba respectively in the Hindi version of the film.

Khanis ecstatic that his fans in the UAE will be able to watch the Hindi version of ‘The Lion King’.

“‘The Lion King’ is that one movie that my entire family loves the most and it holds a very special place in our hearts. The legacy of ‘The Lion King’ is timeless; and being a part of this iconic re-imagining with my son Aryan makes it extra special for me,” said Khan.

“I am forever grateful and thankful to all my fans from the UAE, who have always showered their love on me, and I am ecstatic that they will be able to watch the Hindi version of ‘The Lion King’, a film that will always be close to my heart,” he added.

‘The Lion King’ follows the adventures of Simba, who is to succeed his father Mufasa, as King of the Pride Lands, and narrates a tale of how he rises to the occasion despite several attempts to bring him down by his villainous uncle Scar.

‘The Jungle Book’-fame director Jon Favreau has re-imagined the world of Disney’s classic to bring alive the new live-action version. He has stayed true to the classic story of Simba and used pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring the iconic characters alive on the big screen in a new way.

THE LION KING - Featuring the voices of James Earl Jones as Mufasa, and JD McCrary as Young Simba, Disney’s “The Lion King” is directed by Jon Favreau. In theaters July 29, 2019. © 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Along with Khan and son Aryan, actors like Ashish Vidyarthi, Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra and Asrani have lent their voices in the film. The film will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.