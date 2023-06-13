Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whose recent film ‘Pathaan’ broke box office records, is known for his witty remarks, and his recent social media activity personified the same.
During a recent ‘#AskSRK’ session, Khan said that the ‘Vikram’ and ‘96’ star Vijay Sethupathi is one of his favourite actors.
The actor engaged with fans in a fun session of #AskSRK in which he answers the questions of his fans.
His replies are always something to watch out for, as they’re usually witty.
A Twitter user asked Khan about Sethupathi, to which the former responded, “@VijaySethuOffl is awesome one of my favourite actors and in ‘Jawaan’ he is toooooo cool”.
Another fan asked Khan about his evening plan, to which the actor replied, “Was thinking will watch ‘Jawaan’ with Atlee”.
A third fan asked Khan over which among his upcoming films — ‘Dunki’ and ‘Jawaan’ — are physically challenging . Pat came the reply, “’Jawaan’ for sure, lots of action”.
Khan, who returned to the big screen after four years with ‘Pathaan’, has ‘Dunki’, starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, in the pipeline after ‘Jawaan’.