Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are set to begin the shoot of their special action sequence for the upcoming film ‘Tiger 3’.
Preparations for the shoot are going on in full swing and as per an industry source, not one but three action directors are planning this blockbuster action sequence.
Three top action directors from across the world Franz Spilhaus, Parvez Shaikh and Se-yeong Oh are conceptualising the mega action sequence featuring the Khans.
“We know that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are going to come together again in ‘Tiger 3’ and Aditya Chopra (producer) and director Maneesh Sharma are clear that the impact of this epic action sequence on the minds of audiences should be a few notches higher than what they saw in ‘Pathaan’.”
Khan is expected to start shooting for his cameo in the Salman Khan-starrer for seven days in Mumbai.
‘Tiger 3’, the third instalment in the ‘Tiger’ franchise, will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming action-thriller stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist and Katrina Kaif as the heroine.
Salman and Shah Rukh were seen together in Siddharth Anand’s blockbuster ‘Pathaan’. The film, which went on to become a blockbuster, marked Shah RUkh’s return to the silver screen after a four-year hiatus.