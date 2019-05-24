Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and actress Tanushree Dutta are likely to be guests

Shah Rukh Khan in 'Ted Talks: Nayi Soch' Image Credit: Supplied

Shah Rukh Khan has started shooting for the second season of ‘Ted Talks’ in India.

‘Ted Talks India: Nayi Soch’, the first season, was a Hindi TV talk show created in partnership with TED, a non-profit organisation devoted to “ideas worth spreading”. It featured speakers from various fields sharing ideas in Ted’s signature format of short, powerful talks.

It marked the first time Ted was collaborating with a major network to produce a TV series, featuring original ‘Ted Talks’ in Hindi.

Khan already shot the first episode for the second season earlier this week.

Some of the names likely to feature in the second season are acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, whose life has inspired Deepika Padukone’s next film ‘Chhapaak’, and actress Tanushree Dutta, who opened the floodgates of India’s #MeToo movement.

‘Ted Talks 2’ is expected to go on air in the second half of 2019.